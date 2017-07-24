Caught On Camera: Muldrow Officers Help Woman As Train Narrowly Misses Her Rolled Vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MULDROW (KFSM) -- A Muldrow woman had an incredibly close brush with death on Monday (July 24).

Just before 10 a.m., the woman rolled her vehicle where Fargo Street intersects with the Union Pacific Rail Line. There's a drop off on one side of the tracks, which helped flip her vehicle over.

Muldrow officers arrived and helped the woman moments before a train came speeding through the intersection, missing the woman's car by mere inches.

Officers' dash cam video caught the harrowing moment on tape.

The woman was uninjured in the incident.

Officers said it's a dangerous intersection, and they worked a similar accident just last week. The intersection is maintained by the Union Pacific