CDC Releases New Guidelines For Breast Pump Kit Cleaning

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — It’s a lot of work to pump milk for your baby, and now the job is getting more labor intensive.

The CDC released new guidelines following the death of an infant from a very rare infection caused by bacteria on an improperly cleaned breast pump kit.

“One thing I didn’t know with my first that I’m very glad they’re recommending now is to not put parts directly in the sink, to put them in a wash basin, because sinks have a lot of bacteria in the drains,” Jane Adyelott-Leeper with Natural State Parenting said. “So that’s something that I really agree with.”

To view guidelines on how to clean your breast pump kit, click here.