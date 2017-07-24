Centerton Approves Special Election For Sales Tax Renewal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) -- A special election has been approved for Tuesday, Sept. 12 that will ask voters in Centerton to renew a one percent sales tax.

The bonds were approved in 2005, but a growing population and large sales tax revenue has allowed the city to pay off the tax at a rapid rate, said Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards.

According to a document from the city, the city would from the sales would go into four areas:

Street Improvement

Park and Recreation Improvement

City Facilities, Police and Fire

Refunding

If approved by voters, sales tax would stay the same in Centerton, and the tax would extend about 30 years, according to Edwards. If the question fails, the sales tax would decrease one percent, but most likely not until the bonds expire in the next six to eight years, Edwards said.

The current sales tax is 9.5 percent.