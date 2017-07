× Dave & Buster’s Heading To Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Dave & Buster’s restaurant will soon be heading to Rogers.

The Arkansas Department of Health approved a license for the chain on a provisional basis on July 14.

The new restaurant will be located in the Pinnacle Hills Promenade at 2203 S. Promenade Boulevard Suite 6000, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

A Dave & Buster’s opened in Little Rock last year.

The chain, known for food and adult games, first opened in Dallas in 1982.