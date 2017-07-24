‘Familiar Face’ Dies In Accident Year After Losing Beloved Wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- In the middle of a multiple car accident on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville was -- what some are calling -- a staple in the Fort Smith community.

Just a year after his beloved wife died, 40-year-old Forrest Caple was killed in that car accident.

"We're losing a staple," said his friend, Keely Birdtail.

According to friends, Caple was well known in Fort Smith. He worked at a bar downtown, Roosters, for nearly a decade.

"He didn't meet a stranger," claimed his best friend, Matthew Pixley.

Though those close to him say he did have some stage fright -- Caple loved his guitar.

"We were at a guitar shop actually shopping for me," recalled Pixley.

Pixley ended up buying Caple that guitar so he could learn to play.

"So, I just told the shop owner to fix one up and pick it out for him, and (Forrest) fell in love with it."

Birdtail used to have a band. Caple -- once her sound man -- would bring the guitar with him in case he ever worked up the courage to play.

"But he never faced the audience," Birdtail chuckled, "He played, but he faced the wall the whole time," she said.

Facing that wall over time -- she says his sound got better. At first, Birdtail described Caple's style as 'bluesy'.

"And after his wife passed away, his style changed. He actually got better (at guitar) because that's how he vented his sadness."

"He had his children and his guitar," said Pixley, "and he devoted everything he had to those."

On August 18th, Heroes will host a benefit concert for Caple. 'Three Cent Genius' will be playing in his honor.