Fundraiser To Help Child Development Center At Elizabeth Richardson Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The 6th Annual Beach Bingo Bash will once again be held to help benefit the Elizabeth Richardson Center (ERC).

The event, which is set for Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m., at the Hilton Garden Inn in Fayetteville, will offer several different versions of bingo.

A silent auction will also be held for attendees. Food and drinks will also be available.

This is the first year that the proceeds from the event will benefit the child development center at the ERC. In years past, the money had gone to other service areas at the center.

Nationally recognized autism expert, Monsur Choudry, will also be speaking during the event.

Tickets are on sale now.