Garrett's Blog: 24-Hour Rain Totals

While most of us saw cooler temperatures yesterday due to rain in the area, not all of us had the rainfall.

Some of the highest totals were in SW Washington County where nearly 3″ fell over Morrow & Dutch Mills.

In the River Valley, some of the highest totals were in LeFlore County near Muse, Oklahoma where 2-3″ fell.

Officially in Fort Smith, a “Trace” was recorded. In Fayetteville, nothing was reported.

A few more scattered showers are possible Monday afternoon before the heat arrives again for the rest of the week.

The next widespread cool down probably gets here towards the weekend with slightly drier air.

-Garrett