Garrett's Blog: International Space Station Visible Tonight

The International Space Station will be visible this evening for several minutes.

Starting at 9:37pm it will appear 10º above the West-Southwest horizon.

It will disappear 12º above the Northeast horizon.

Typical flyovers last around 1-2min. Tonight, the ISS should be visible for a full 6-minutes.

What are you looking for? It’ll look like an aircraft only there will be no flashing lights and it’ll appear to move faster. It will look like a fast moving star across the sky, it’s speed is around 17,500 mph.

If you miss this one, or you’re just an early riser, it’ll be visible again for the same duration and almost the same location tonight at 4:07am.

-Garrett