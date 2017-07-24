New Study: Treating Multiple Sclerosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Multiple Sclerosis affects about 400-thousand people in the US.

Current treatments may have severe side effects, and there is no cure.

But researchers at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York are testing how diet may help battle the disease.

A neurologist there is leading one of the first clinical trials to study the link between what we eat, gut bacteria, and MS symptoms.

Dr. Ilana Katz sand neurologist, Mount Sinai hospital

“The gut is actually kind of a natural place to look and that’s because the immune system, about 70% of it lives inside the gut and has far reaching implications throughout the rest of the body,”

In MS, inflammation occurs when the immune cells attack the brain and spinal cord.

This study is testing whether a dietary intervention can re-program the immune system to slow down the assault on itself.

Researchers said sticking to the diet is key in seeing less severe symptoms.