Person Self-Extricates & Leaves Scene Before Emergency Crews Can Respond After Car Flips At Inspiration Point

INSPIRATION POINT (KFSM) — The Inspiration Point Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident near the Leatherwood curves early Monday morning (July 24), the fire department said.

The call came in at about 2 a.m. for a vehicle laying on its top in one of the ravines half way between Angler’s Grill and the bridge.

The department said at some point the vehicle exited the highway on the south side and plunged down the steep slope, flipping over and landing on the top.

The driver apparently self-extricated and had left the scene by the time someone noticed the headlights.

Inspiration Point police and fire fighters were on scene until 5 a.m.