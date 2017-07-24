× Prairie Grove Man Accused Of Raping Child

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Prairie Grove man charged with possessing child pornography now faces a rape accusation after a young girl told police he’d been sexually assaulting her for the last four years, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Prairie Grove police arrested Terry Lee Martin, 31, on Sunday (July 23) in connection with rape after the victim told investigators Martin had abused her once a month since 2013, according to the affidavit.

Martin was charged June 5 with one count of possession of child pornography. In 2016, agents with Homeland Security Investigations searched Martin’s computer and found dozens of sexually explicit images and two videos involving minors, according to court documents.

HSI is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that investigates national security issues, including cybercrime.

Martin was being held Monday (July 24) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 25 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Martin has pleaded not guilty to possession of child pornography. His trial is set for Sept. 7.