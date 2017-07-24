Rogers Police Searching For Theft Suspect

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police are looking for a woman who is accused of stealing from a Walmart earlier this month.

The woman entered the South Pleasant Crossing Boulevard Walmart on July 2 around 5:20 p.m. and picked up some merchandise off the shelf, according to a Rogers Police Department post. She then returned the item to the customer service desk for a cash refund.

The woman drove away in a green Ford Explorer.

The woman will face a charge of theft by deception.

Anyone with information about the woman pictured is urged to contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.