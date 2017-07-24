Two Arrested In Connection To Fort Smith Kidnapping

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a kidnapping in Fort Smith, Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said.

Police were contacted by an anonymous source who wanted to give information about a kidnapping that happened on July 17. The arrest report states that the caller wanted to remain anonymous and that a man named Tyree Williams had been kidnapped by seven or eight people near a gas station near the 5000 block of Grand Avenue.

The source was allegedly told by another person that Williams had been tied up and bound together, forced into a car and taken to get beat up at an unknown location in Charleston. The source gave police Williams’ location and police were able to talk to him.

According to the report, Williams said that on the evening of July 17 he received a message on Facebook from a woman wanting to hang out with him. She came to pick up Williams at the 5000 block of Kinkead and they decided to get food and hang out. After they were done eating, they were on their way back to the house when she told Williams that she was thirsty and wanted to go to the gas station on the 5000 block of Grand Ave.

When they got to the gas station, a man allegedly opened Williams’ car door and placed a gun to his side. Williams said he was able to shove the gun away and run toward an area behind Gorman Towers. The report states two cars followed him and several people got out when the man threatened him with a gun.

They allegedly tied him up and took him to Charleston where they beat him in an open field near Flannigan Road. They allegedly held him on the ground and started to beat him with a baseball bat, brass knuckles and he said he was pistol whipped five times on the left side of his face. Williams was able to provide names of several people involved during the kidnapping and beating.

The report states Williams was threatened to not say anything or he would be killed. He was given two bullets to hold on to and was told to remember the bullets if he told anyone what happened. He was then driven back to Fort Smith. Williams said he was scared to call police because he had a warrant out for his arrest and did not know what would happen.

Jessieka Hild and Robert Cooksey are both facing kidnapping charges in relation to the incident. Grubbs said the investigation is considered ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.