4 Player To Watch: Payton Copher, Har-Ber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)--Payton Copher started off his junior year as a quarterback, but quickly realized that his legs were his biggest weapon.

"I've been working on my explosion a lot, just ball handling skills, cuts, juke moves, stuff like that.I have distance speed, so working on explosion to get through the line," said Copher.

The senior ran for 962 yards and 12 touchdowns, to supplement his 47/97 completions that totaled 651 yards and 10 touchdowns. Copher (6-1, 190) is also a sprinter at Har-Ber and has run sub-11 second times in the 100 meter dash.

"[His track training] does a fantastic job. Once Payton gets in the open air he's gone. He's hard to catch," head coach Chris Wood said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once running back Logan Collins went down with an ankle injury, the decision to switch Copher to running back was easier.

"I think it's gonna allow him to play at the level he can play at. And he already played at a high level last year," said Wood.

"Pressure did come off my shoulders, cause it wasn't every play. But I still played a lot at running back. It gives me confidence and keeps me level headed," Copher said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the positional switch comes more chances for Copher to play safety, a position he started every game at as a sophomore, on Har-Ber's state runner up team.

In late June, Copher committed to play football at the U.S. Air Force Academy. In 2016, the Wildcats finished second in the conference with an 8-3 record and earned a bye, before falling to Bryant in the 7A state quarterfinals. Copher is one of three returning starters on offense (nine overall) for a confident Har-Ber squad.

Copher is confident is his abilities to lead the offense. "It's gonna be fast, explosive, a lot of people don't realize what we have coming. Our brotherhood is tight and we're not a one man show anymore."