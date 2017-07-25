× Arkansans Have Less Than A Month To Apply For FEMA Assistance After Spring Flooding

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Arkansans impacted by spring flooding have less than one month to apply for disaster relief assistance.

Residents of the 13 counties who sustained property damage or loss from the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding between April 26 and May 19, 2017 may apply in a variety of ways for assistance to help pay for temporary housing, emergency home repairs or other disaster-related expenses. This includes Benton, Washington, Boone, Carroll, Clay, Faulkner, Fulton, Jackson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline and Yell counties.

August 14th is the deadline for Arkansans to apply. FEMA officials say it’s important to apply whether you think you’re eligible or not.

“Let FEMA assess the damage,” said FEMA Representative Carmen G. Rodriguez. “Even those who suffer damage and have insurance and receive payment from an insurance company they may be eligible for assistance from FEMA on those things insurance didn’t cover for that family.”

What you need to apply:

Be able to describe the damage and losses

Social security number

Address of where the damage happened

Current mailing address and phone number

Insurance information

Total household income

Routing and account number for your checking or savings account This is so FEMA can directly transfer disaster assistant funds to your bank account.



After applying, an inspector will make an appointment to come assess the damages.

If you qualify for a grant, you`ll receive your money,whichever way you choose, and also receive a letter explaining how the money should be used.

If you don`t qualify for a grant you can appeal. FEMA officials recommend you appeal the decision just in case something was missed, or the possibility of qualifying for a specific loan.

You can register online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA(3362) or 1-800-462-7585 for the hearing and speech impaired. The toll-free telephone numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.