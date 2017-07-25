× Arkansas AG Leslie Rutledge Announces Initiative To Prevent Prescription Drug Abuse

ROGERS (KFSM) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a new initiative aimed at preventing misuse of prescription drugs during the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association meeting in Rogers on Tuesday (July 25).

The first-in-the-nation initiative called “Prescription for Life” focuses on high school students around the state of Arkansas, according to a media release. The program, a free digital course, will begin this fall with the goal of helping students understand the dangers of misusing prescription drugs, as well as how to prevent the abuse.

“Talking about the harmful impact of prescription drug abuse with children and teenagers can no longer be a goal. It has to be a reality,” Rutledge said. “Arkansas ranks first in the nation for ages 12 to 17 in misuse of painkillers. Reversing this trend is a top priority of mine. ‘Prescription for Life’ will be available to every high school student in Arkansas beginning this fall.”

The program will use videos, animations and real-life simulations to help students visualize the impact of drug use.

“This important initiative is to educate students about the true impacts of opioids and kick-start lifesaving conversations in the home and classroom,” said Matthew Barden, assistant special agent in charge. “DEA is committed to supporting all educational efforts that provide classroom resources and prevention tools to educators and parents that aim to introduce students to the science behind opioids and their impact on the brain and body.”