× Central EMS In Need Of Expansion

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Central EMS in Washington County is looking to move its central location to a newer, bigger building.

For the past 20 years, EMS Chief Becky Stewart said they have been working out of the same building.

As the various cities they cover grow though, so do they so they can meet the demand.

Stewart said their current building is too small and outdated.

“We are at maximum capacity with the electrical service here in this building,” Stewart said. “We cannot put one more receptacle, one more plug in, in this building.”

This new building would require at least five acres to accommodate their central activities, including business administration and dispatch, along with their training facility that is located a few blocks from their central headquarters.

By uniting all of these groups, Stewart said it will be more efficient and they will be able to better train their staff.

The other nine stations located throughout the county will remain where they are to serve the people in those areas.

The organization is still in the very early stages of the project, but it is something that is a need.

“We have to have a building that will take us into the future, we have to have a building where we can provide state of the art training, and we have to have a building that will be there for the community for another 20 years.”

They still need to have plans drawn up and then they can start looking at locations for the building.

Stewart explained they will not start anything until they have a sustainable way to fund the project.

Right now they are not sure how they are going to do this, but they have looked at various options including bonds, charitable organizations and grants.