Child’s Remission For HIV Gives Doctors Hope

Scientists are meeting in Paris to discuss HIV research and treatments.

Currently, there is no cure for the virus, but the remission of one child is sparking hopes for those born with HIV.

The 9th Annual International Aids Society Conference kicked off Sunday in Paris.

The four day conference brings together more than 6,000 HIV professionals.

According to the UN, some 37-million people are living with HIV globally and as of 2016 about half of them had access to treatment.

One bit of promising news from the conference a 9 year-old South African, treated with antivirals as an infant but not since has been in remission until now; eight and a half years later according to the national institutes of health.

"The child was diagnosed at thirty days of age and then commenced treatment on three drug therapy at eight and a half weeks,” said Caroline Tiemessen, National Institute for Communicable Diseases. “Was on treatment for about forty weeks and then treatment was interrupted and the child has had undetectable viral load right up until now,” said Timessen.

Scientists believe other factors may have contributed to the child's remission, but they said this case and two others like it, one in the US and one in France, may provide insight into how treating babies early could prevent them from having to take HIV drugs for their whole lives.

These cases may even lead to new treatments for the virus.

It's too soon to tell but scientists are hopeful.

"This patient definitely gives hope…I think we as scientists are extremely excited by this case and I think the challenge is to try to pin down exactly what were the events that led to this, in this child and what it is that's very special about this case,” said Timessen.

There is no cure or vaccine for HIV yet, but the scientists in Paris are working hard to find one.