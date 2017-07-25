× Fort Smith Police Searching For Suspect Accused Of Assaulting His Grandmother

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a man accused of breaking in to his grandmother’s home and assaulting her.

Police said Jeremy David Guillory, 36, broke into his 78-year-old grandmother’s house, assaulted her and forced her to a local bank to get money.

Investigators obtained a warrant on the charges of robbery, residential burglary, false imprisonment and second-degree domestic battery carrying a $100,000 bond.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.