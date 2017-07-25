× Garrett’s Blog: Relief Arriving This Weekend

A weak front will move into the area on Thursday night into Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing.

As of today, it appears the front will clear the area in time for the weekend with drier and more comfortable weather with much lower dewpoints moving in from the north.

This maps shows dewpoints for Tuesday morning in the 50s which is much cooler than the mid 70 dewpoints we’re experiencing this week.

The higher the dewpoint, the more humid the air feels in the afternoon and the more uncomfortable it is during the hottest part of the day.

Meteorologist Joe Pennington pulled these charts which depict the model forecast trend for the next 10 days with highs forecast to be near or below normal heading into the first full week of August.

“Officially” neither Fort Smith nor Fayetteville have hit 100º or higher this year; although Fort Smith has recorded several days of 99º and nearly all of us have experienced heat index values well over 100º for most of July.

Bottom line…

Rain Thursday night into Friday. Drier and cooler air for the weekend. Below normal temperatures heading into August.

-Garrett