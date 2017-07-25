× Johnson County Deputies Investigate Stabbing

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies are investigating after a person was stabbed in Johnson County on Monday afternoon (July 24).

Deputies went to an area south of Harman in western Johnson County after getting a tip about an incident around 4 p.m. on Monday, according to a release from Johnson County Sheriff Larry Jones.

When deputies arrived, they found that an individual had been stabbed and taken to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center after getting in an altercation. The victim has since been released.

Two individuals, J.D. Gifford II and Kayla Gifford, were taken into custody and are facing preliminary charges of aggravated assault, Jones said. Deputies are also searching for Jacob Gifford as a person of interest.

The stabbing is still under investigation.