Little Rock Man Arrested For 'Accidentally' Shooting Pregnant Girlfriend In The Head

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Little Rock police arrested a man who said he accidentally shot his pregnant girlfriend in the head on Monday afternoon (July 24).

Antonio Hampton, 20, is facing charges of second degree domestic battery, theft by receiving, as well as a previous warrant.

When officers arrived at a West 19th Street address on Monday, they found the woman with a gunshot wound in the head and Hampton with a gunshot wound in his hand, THV 11 reported.

Hampton told officers that the gun went off accidentally and that he didn’t mean to shoot his girlfriend.

The woman, who is currently seven weeks pregnant, was taken to a hospital and admitted to the ICU, where she is now in stable condition.