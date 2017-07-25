× Logan County Murder Suspect Arrested In California, Extradited To Arkansas

LOGAN COUNTY (KFSM) — One of the men wanted in the death of a Booneville man is in a California jail.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office Robert Allen Melton was arrested on Tuesday (July 11) while trying to cross the border into Mexico. He’s currently being held at a jail in San Diego, California on a Felony warrant in connection with murder charges in Logan County. He’ll be extradited to Arkansas to face the charges.

On April 6, 2015 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home north of Booneville where they found the body of 60-year-old Ritchie Lynch. Police said Lynch was shot multiple times.

Melton, along with Nick Stoicu and Joseph Brown, was arrested on suspicion of murder, as well as aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of firearms.

According to Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks, “I would like to thank authorities in San Diego, California and Gallup, New Mexico for their assistance in Melton’s arrest.”