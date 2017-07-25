Owner Of China Doll Massage Talks About Accusations Of Illegal Sexual Activity, Human Trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The owner of a massage parlor under investigation for illegal sexual activity and human trafficking is sharing her side of the story. Qing Chang got out of jail on Sunday (July 23). Even with a clear language barrier she said she wants to set the record straight.

With the help of her boyfriend Jimmy Lee and a Chinese to English translation app, we asked if anything sexual is going on inside China Doll Massage.

“This shop is a regular massage parlor,” Chang said. “We give customers the best massage and quality of environment. We do not do anything illegal.”

Last week police arrested Chang and one of her employees. Records show that employee Shen Luyen tried to perform a sex act on an undercover officer.

“I do not know because I was not at the scene,” Chang said. “What happened, I do not know.”

Chang said the accusations of illegal activity happening at China Doll Massage are affecting business. Her boyfriend said she went from having an average of 15 clients a day to three. Her family and friends in China are also concerned over the recent news articles they’ve seen online.

“They found a lot of online reports do not support the news and then they worry about me,” Chang said.

She insists her massage parlor isn’t doing anything wrong. Lee read us another translation off her phone.

“I have nothing to do with human trafficking. We do not have any staff under 18 years old. “

She said she has a total of three employees who do live at the business, but she assures 5NEWS they want to be there. She said the youngest employee is 30-years-old.

Chang’s next court date is set for Aug. 2.