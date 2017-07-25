× Two Injured In LeFlore County Shooting, Suspect Arrested

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — LeFlore County deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night (July 24).

The shooting happened in Wister around 10 p.m. Monday night along Wild Horse Road, said LeFlore County sheriff Rob Seale.

Brandon Christopher Benson was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, Seale said. The victims’ names are not being released at this time.

One of the victims was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. The other victim was treated at a Poteau hospital and released Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.