3 Player To Watch: Sean Michael Flanagan, Charleston

CHARLESTON (KFSM)- There was hardly ever a moment last fall when Sean Michael Flanagan wasn't on the field for Charleston. Entering his senior season, the Tigers' biggest weapon will see his role expand even more .

"He brings multiple facets to the team," Charleston coach Greg Kendrick said. "Multiple dimensions, from quarterback, inside receiver, punt returner, kick returner, safety and linebacker. Depending on where we need him that week, he's a guy that we have got to get the ball to."

Last season, Flanagan spent the majority of his time as a wide receiver and defensive back. He had 65 catches for 1,121 yards and 17 touchdowns his junior year, while also rushing for 186 yards and seven scores. Defensively, he notched 46 tackles along with four interceptions.

Flanagan verbally committed to Arkansas this summer, after receiving an offer at the Arkansas football prospect camp. The three-star athlete also had offers from colleges such as Kansas Missouri and Oklahoma State, but playing for his home state was not something he wanted to pass up.

"I went into Coach [Bielema's] office got the offer," Flanagan said. "I go outside and I'm just thinking about it and I look up at that field and I'm like well I want to play there so I go right back in and commit."

Flanagan and Charleston begin their season on the road, traveling to Dardanelle Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.