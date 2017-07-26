× Deputies Searching For Escaped Inmate From LeFlore County Detention Center

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — LeFlore County Deputies are searching Wednesday (July 26) for an inmate that escaped from the LeFlore County Detention Center.

The inmate’s name is Joseph Woodard. Undersheriff Kendall Morgan said Woodard is a trustee at the jail, which means he has shown good behavior while behind bars. Morgan said Woodard was taking out the garbage when he jumped a fence and escaped from the jail.

If you have any information, call the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 647-2317.