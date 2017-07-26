Fort Smith Girl Reopens Lemonade Stand To Help Sebastian County Humane Society

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A Fort Smith girl has re-opened her lemonade stand to serve icy beverages with purpose.

You might remember Ella Harmon as the little girl with a big heart for animals.

The 10-year-old sets up a summer lemonade stand, and then donates the proceeds to the Sebastian County Humane Society.

Ella, along with her family and friends, reopened the stand on Wednesday (July 26), and they'll be keeping it open Thursday and Friday (July 27-28) to help people beat the heat.

Once again, Ella will be donated the proceeds to help animals in need.

"What we`re doing right now is we are trying to get dog food for the Humane Society, because we need food and animals do too," she said. "They are running out of food, so right now we are trying to raise money so that they can buy their food."

Last year, Ella said she raised more than $5,000. This year, she said she's hoping to beat that figure.

Anyone looking for a glass from Ella's famous lemonade stand can stop by the Ramona Roberts Realty parking lot on Old Greenwood Road. The stand is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and donations are also accepted.