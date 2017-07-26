× Fort Smith Police Ask For Help Identifying Check Forgery Suspect

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are attempting to identify a man accused of check forgery and stealing a credit card, according to a release from the department.

A Fort Smith resident reported that someone had stolen checks and a bank card from his mailbox in the 5000 block of Allison Lane.

Police said he discovered the theft after he had noticed several fraudulent transactions on his stolen bank card and forged check to local businesses.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.