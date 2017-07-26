× Gentry Police Investigating After Child Left In Car

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Gentry police are investigating a father after he left his 4-year-old son in a car Monday (July 24), according to chief Keith Smith.

An employee at McKee Foods found the boy about 6:20 p.m. Monday and took him to be treated by an on-site nurse, Smith said. The boy appeared to have suffered some heat-related issues but wasn’t taken to a hospital, Smith said.

The boy’s father started work about 5:45 p.m., so police believe the boy was in the car roughly 35 minutes, Smith said.

“We’re lucky this wasn’t any worse than it was,” Smith said.

Smith didn’t release the man’s name because no arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.