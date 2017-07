× Lin’s Garden Chinese Restaurant To Close Its Doors In Fort Smith

KFSM (FORT SMITH) – Lin’s Garden Chinese Restaurant will close the doors at its Fort Smith location on August 20, according to the restaurant.

The popular chinese buffet has been operating in Fort Smith for 30 years, the restaurant said.

As a reason for the closure, the restaurant said its owners want to focus on a better family connection.

The restaurant will still keep their Bentonville location open.