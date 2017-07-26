× Police: Two Arrested After Fayetteville E-Z Mart Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested two men linked to Sunday’s (July 23) robbery of an E-Z Mart store on Wedington Drive, according to preliminary arrest reports.

Zackary Howard, 30, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and fleeing. Police arrested Kellie Landrio, 44, on Monday (July 24) in connection with aggravated robbery and filing a false police report.

Both men also face misdemeanor charges of theft of property.

Police went to the store at 4026 W. Wedington Drive about 4:11 a.m. Sunday after an employee said a white male forced him to open the cash register at knife point. The man stole roughly $70 and fled in an SUV, but was later tracked down after a short pursuit and identified as Howard, according to the reports.

Landrio initially told police he chased after the SUV to get the driver’s license plate. He said Howard then forced him to get into the car knife point. However, Howard later told police Landrio helped him plan the robbery. Police also discovered Landrio told Howard when to rob the store, according to the reports.

This is the same E-Z Mart where two people were shot in July 2016 after an argument started at the gas pumps.