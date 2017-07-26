× Razorbacks Add Pair Of Non-Conference Games For Upcoming Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – It is clear that Mike Anderson wants his basketball team to be tested early this fall and that point was solidified on Wednesday as Arkansas announced a pair of non-conference opponents for the 2017-18 basketball season.

The Razorbacks will face Troy on Dec. 16 in the program’s annual trip to North Little Rock and Verizon Arena. The Trojans went 22-15 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament after winning the Sun Belt tournament championship. The meeting against Troy will be the fifth in school history with the Hogs winning three of the first four.

Following the Christmas break, Arkansas will host Cal State Bakersfield on Dec. 27 inside Bud Walton Arena. The Roadrunners posted a 25-10 record a year ago and reached the NIT semifinals after winning the WAC regular season title.

Confirmed Non-Conference Games

Friday, Nov. 10 – vs Samford

Thursday, Nov. 23 – vs Oklahoma (Phil Knight Invitational – Portland, Ore.)

Saturday, Dec. 2 – at Houston

Saturday, Dec. 9 – vs Minnesota

Saturday, Dec. 16 – vs Troy (in North Little Rock)

Wednesday, Dec. 27 – vs Cal State Bakersfield

Saturday, Jan. 27 – vs Oklahoma State (Big XII/SEC Challenge)