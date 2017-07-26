× Rogers Man Appointed As Benton County Justice Of The Peace

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed a Rogers man to serve as a Benton County Justice of the Peace.

Mike Jeffcoat will fill the vacant position for District 5 of the Benton County Quorum Court.

Jeffcoat served on the Rogers City Council from 1980 to 1990 and has been a member of the Rogers Lions club since 1974. He has lived in Northwest Arkansas since 1969.

He said this will be another opportunity for him to engage with the people of Benton County.

“I am completely honored to serve the area I call home,” Jeffcoat said. “It is a joy to once again take part in the governmental process.”

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said Jeffcoat will bring experience to Benton County’s legislative body.

“Mike will be an asset to the county government and I look forward to having him serve our citizens,” Moehring said. “I’m thankful for Governor Hutchinson’s appointment process.”

Jeffcoat will be worn in on Thursday (July 28) at 6 p.m. at the Benton County Administration Building.