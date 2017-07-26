Scalise Discharged From Hospital

(CNN) — Rep. Steve Scalise has been discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday, six weeks after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice.

He has made “excellent progress in his recovery” and is in “good spirits,” according to the statement. He will now begin a period of intensive impatient rehabilitation.

Scalise, the Republican House majority whip who represents Louisiana, was critically injured when a gunman opened fire on the GOP baseball team as they were practicing for a charity game on June 14. Scalise was previously released from the hospital at the end of June but was re-admitted in early July over concerns of a new infection.

A message left with Scalise’s office Wednesday was not immediately returned.