× Senate Proposal To Repeal Obamacare Without Replacement Fails 45-55

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — The U.S. Senate failed to pass a health care proposal on Wednesday (July 26) that would repeal Obamacare without a replacement.

The senate voted 45-55, with seven Republicans opposing the measure.

Arkansas Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton both voted for the measure.

The senators voted on an amendment on an Obamacare repeal bill — without an immediate replacement — that Congress passed in 2015 and was vetoed by former President Barack Obama.

That proposal would significantly gut the Affordable Care Act by repealing its unpopular individual and employer mandates, ending Medicaid expansion and rolling back a slew of the law’s taxes. The repeal would not go into effect for two years — a “transition period” during which Republicans would draft a replacement plan.

On Tuesday (July 25), Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote to advance the health care debate in the Senate, his fourth tiebreaker this year.