× Teen Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting In Marion

MARION, Arkansas (KFSM) — A teenager that was wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Marion, Arkansas on Tuesday (July 25) died overnight, Arkansas State Police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded by Marion police outside an emergency shelter for juveniles at about 7:08 p.m.

The Arkansas State Police criminal investigation division was requested by the Marion police to investigate the shooting.

Police said they will submit a complete investigation file that the prosecutor will use to determine whether use of deadly force by law enforcement was justified.

The name of the teenager will be released once police can confirm all immediate family members have been notified.