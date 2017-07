× Unclaimed $420,000 Lottery Ticket Sold In Greenwood

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Check your tickets!

A lucky lottery player in Greenwood won a record-breaking $420,000 in the Natural State Jackpot overnight on Tuesday (July 25).

The Winning ticket was sold at a Murphy USA located at 441 Liberty Drive in Greenwood.

If you’re the lucky winner, head to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website here to claim your prize.