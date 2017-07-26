× West Fork Transgender Veteran Discusses Military Ban, Calls It ‘Purely Political’

WEST FORK (KFSM) — A West Fork veteran and transgender woman called President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from serving in the military purely political.

Teri Wright, an Army veteran who served during Desert Storm in the early 1990s, said she was disappointed in Trump’s announcement. She called the move an attempt by the President to appeal to socially conservative voters.

Wright identified as a man during her time in the military, but has since transitioned into a female. She said trans men and women just want to fight for their country.

She said that trans people are still people. There’s nothing disturbing or sick about them.

“They’re just people, and many of those people go into the military to escape an oppressive life or to try and find themselves,” Wright said. “This is going to create a wedge between that.”

Wright said had she been able to serve openly during her time in the Army, it would have changed her life for the better.

A RAND study found that there are between 1,300 to 7,000 transgender service members in the active duty military, and up to 4,000 in the reserves.