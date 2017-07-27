2 Player To Watch: Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM)--No one was sure how first year school Bentonville West would fare against the proven powers of the 7A West. Then Jadon Jackson stepped on to the field.

"It didn't take us long to realize he was gonna be an explosive player, good ball skills, a kid we felt like we could utilize in our offense," head coach Bryan Pratt said.

Jackson hauled in 59 passes for 916 yards (83 yards per game) and 9 touchdowns, including nearly 200 yards in a win over Springdale.

"Coach Pratt talks about how I gotta get better at route running, having for sure hands, encouraging teammates and getting younger players focused," Jackson said.

The rising junior already has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tulsa and Arizona State and improved his speed this spring. Jackson ran a 10.7 second 100 meter dash to finish second in the 7A state track meet.

"I started running track my eighth grade year so I could get faster and more explosive, just get off the ball a lot faster than other people," Jackson added.

Jackson also recorded 16 tackles and three interceptions in the secondary for West's defense.

"He's starting to learn the difference between being a good athlete and a great football player," said Pratt. "I see him being a guy people know about when we play them. Not many people can tackle him one on one."

With all 22 starters back, Bentonville West looks to shake up the 7A West behind the speed and hands of Jackson.