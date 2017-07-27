2 Player To Watch: Kam’ron Mays-Hunt, Bentonville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) - Two sport athletes are far from uncommon in Arkansas. But finding a high schooler capable of playing division one in football or baseball is much rarer. Enter Kam'ron Mays-Hunt.

"Well Kam is a very natural, gifted athlete. We saw that early on as a sophomore. Coming off the line, his burst is as good as I've seen in all my years coaching," said Tigers head coach Jody Grant.

The Bentonville wide receiver burst on to the scene last fall and caught 77 passes for 1,195 yards and 9 touchdowns. The rising senior also throws 92 miles an hour off the mound and has committed to play baseball for Dave Van Horn at Arkansas.

"He is in my opinion, a true dual sport division one athlete. He could very easily be playing division one football," Grant said.

Grant also isn't afraid to put Mays-Hunt at defensive back in certain situations, after a stellar performance against Northside's Tre Norwood in the 7A quarterfinals.

Mays-Hunt has been hard at work in the offseason, looking to increase his natural speed. "Foot firing, I've been conditioning a lot because I play baseball too, so it's kind of hard to come back and play football and still be in the same shape as my teammates."

As Grant said, "It's a struggle because he's busy with baseball right now. But it's important that when you have a guy like him who's a leader on our team, so we respect the fact that baseball is his future."

But for now, Mays-Hunt laces up his football cleats and looks to build on a junior season where he caught three touchdowns in one half against Rogers.

"Yards after the catch for sure, good routes and I can go get the deep ball too," Mays-Hunt said.

Bentonville tied for the 7A West title in 2016, ending the year 10-3 after a semifinal loss to eventual state champion Fayetteville.