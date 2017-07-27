× Benton County Deputy Fired, Arrested Following Sexual Assault Allegations

BENTON COUNTY (KFMS) — A Benton County deputy and former justice of the peace was arrested on Thursday (July 27).

Richard Kevin Harrison was arrested by Rogers Police on Thursday morning and is facing a second degree sexual assault charge, said Sgt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

He was fired from his position as a Benton County deputy on Wednesday (July 26).

Harrison was not on the job at the time of the incident, Jenkins said.

Rogers police were called to a Rogers home on Monday (July 24) after a woman said she awoke to find Harrison naked in her bed touching her, according to the incident report. The woman, who has known Harrison for years, said she has been creeped out by him for a while.

The woman said she has awoken to Harrison naked and lying in the same bed as her on multiple occasions, but this time he went too far.

Harrison bonded out of jail on Thursday.