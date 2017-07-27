Decrease in Male Fertility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - A new study finds that men’s sperm counts are plunging in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Researchers reviewed data in more than 42,000 men in 50 different countries from 1973 through 2011. They found in that time frame that the total sperm count and sperm concentration dropped more than 50%. Other countries like South America, Asia, and Africa did not have a significant decline. Researchers suggest exposure to certain chemicals that can harm a male’s reproductive system could play a role in this number.