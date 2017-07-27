Family To Hold Vigil For Van Buren Woman Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver Following Car Accident In Texas

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A Van Buren woman was killed when she was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Friday (July 21) in Texas.

Mikayla Prince, 20, was driving in Garland, Texas, around 2:45 a.m. when she ran into the guardrail of the LBJ Freeway, reported CBS Dallas/Fort Worth. A good Samaritan, James Fofanah of Dallas, saw the accident and stopped to help Prince, who stepped out of her vehicle following the crash.

Another driver travelling down the freeway struck Prince’s crashed vehicle, along with Prince and Fofanah. Both Prince and Fofanah were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was identified as Ashlynn Hurley, 23. Investigators said Hurley was believed to be intoxicated. She was arrested and is facing two counts of intoxicated manslaughter.

Prince’s family is holding a candlelight vigil to honor her memory on Friday (July 28) following her funeral. The vigil is open to everyone and will be at Lee Creek Boat ramp starting at sunset. Prince leaves behind a husband and infant daughter.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, with burial at Gill Cemetery.