× Fayetteville School Board Passes Raises For Staff

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– The Fayetteville School Board voted Thursday (July 27) night to approve a $3,000 raise for staff members beginning at the fall 2017 school year.

One goal of the raise is to make the school a contender with other districts when it comes to wages.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Wendt said this is the first sizable raise for Fayetteville teachers since 2008.

He said this area [Fayetteville] is a big destination spot for potential teachers and others, and and this raise will make employees the second highest starting salary in the area.

Anna Beaulieu, a French teacher at Fayetteville High School, was happy to see the raise go through.

She said it was validation for all teachers that the school values what they are doing.