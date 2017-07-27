× Fort Smith Police Searching For Person Of Interest In Attempted Robbery At Pic-N-Tote

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police are looking for a person of interest accused of trying to rob the Pic-N-Tote Convenience Store on Thursday (July 27).

Police headed to the convenience store, located at 3029 Zero Street, around 8 a.m. after getting a panic alarm, according to a press release.

Store clerks told police that a woman entered the store and handed one of the clerks a note telling them to open the cash register and no one would be hurt.

The clerks didn’t comply with the request, and the woman eventually left the store on foot.

A witness told officers that he came out of a nearby business and gave a woman a ride just after the incident occurred, unaware of the robbery attempt, the release states. He said he dropped the woman off at the intersection of South 24th and Savannah Streets.

Police are trying to identify the woman pictured. She is described as a black woman between 25-30 years old.

Anyone with information about the woman is urged to contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100 or 78-CRIME.