× Garrett’s Blog: Scattered Rain Into Friday; Then Cooler

The big weather story is the cold front that’s about to move into our area dropping temperatures some 10-15º but more importantly, dropping the humidity across the entire area into the weekend.

Rain timing: The best chance for rain will be overnight into the first part of the day on Friday. Most of the afternoon and evening on Friday will be dry as north winds bring in cooler air with lower humidity.

Hour-by-hour…

FRIDAY 7AM: Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms are expected to be on-going across parts of the area.

The River Valley has a better chance for seeing rain early in the day on Friday.

1PM FRIDAY: Most of the rain will be trailing south into Arkansas along the front with lower chances for our area after Noon.

7PM FRIDAY: The best chance for rain will be in the Ouachitas with most of us in the drier north winds.

The weekend looks awesome. Highs near 90º with MUCH lower humidity. This will last for most of next week with the next rain chance towards of the end of the week, next Friday.

-Garrett