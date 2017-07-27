× Police: Springdale Man Struck Pedestrian While Driving Drunk

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man is accused of striking a pedestrian while driving drunk at nearly four times the legal limit, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Wade Boggs, 23, was arrested Thursday (July 27) in connection with second-degree battery and driving while intoxicated.

Boggs failed all of his field sobriety tests and police measured his blood-alcohol concentration at .304 during his arrest, according to the report. The legal limit is .08 in Arkansas.

Boggs struck the man about 9:22 p.m. at 1600 Ranch Drive in Springdale, according to the report. The man was taken to Northwest Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries. His condition was unknown Thursday.

Boggs was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Friday (July 28) in Washington County Circuit Court.