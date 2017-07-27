Razorbacks Open Fall Practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)-- The Arkansas football team is just five weeks away from the season opener, and they began their preparation for the 2017 campaign Thursday with a light practice. The Razorbacks did not don full pads or scrimmage at the end of the practice, but the Hogs still brought energy to the field, impressing head coach Bret Bielema.

"I was really excited for today," said Bret Bielema. "Obviously the first day flying around good tempo kind of what you would expect our players that have maturity guys that have experience were very locked in very few errors."

Fall camp is a chance for players to make one last case for a starting position. A player that has stood out and has grown the most to Bielema is offensive lineman Brian Wallace who was pr acting with the starting front today.

"If you ask a lot of guys especially the O-linemen who made the biggest jump from the summer I think B-Wall would be a guy that would get a lot of votes," said Bielema. "Just looks different in everything he is doing, just everything it's pretty impressive."

Thursday was the first time since the Belk Bowl that Dre Greenlaw participated in a practice. The linebacker was out of a walking boot and going through drills with the new defense, but Bielema is still limiting his time on the field.

"Dre and J-red just aren't quite clear to go a 100 percent," said Bielema. "They were out there at the beginning when you guys saw them and we limited him a little bit with the team, but I saw Dre jumped in there in the end. We do got to be smart about the way we rep him."

The Hogs will hold another light practice Friday, but Saturday they will wear full pads for the first time this fall.