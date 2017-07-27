× Tax-Free Weekend Coming Up For Back-To-School Shoppers

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Heads up, back-to-school shoppers, the 2017 tax-free weekend is coming up fast.

Arkansas’ tax-free weekend will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Oklahoma and Missouri will be extending the tax holiday an extra day, with their tax-free weekends starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and running through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Customers do not need to be a student or have a student to participate in the sales.

Retailers cannot collect sales or use tax during the days on qualifying items. There is no limit to how many items can be purchased during the tax-free weekend.

Qualifying items in Arkansas include: school and art supplies, clothing and shoes under $100, certain clothing accessories or equipment under $50, and reference books or textbooks. See full list here.

Qualifying items in Oklahoma include clothing and shoes under $100. Read more about Oklahoma’s tax holiday here.

Qualifying items in Missouri include clothing and shoes under $100, school supplies under $50 per transaction, computer software under $350, and computers under $1,500. See full list here.